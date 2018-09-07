The hazards are many and degree of difficulty extreme as rescuers try to extricate some members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach from the flooded cave they've been stuck in for more than two weeks now.

Paul Fraser from Harvey-based Gulf Dive and Rescue has 18 years experience as a rescue diver.

"A lot of the areas that the divers are having to negotiate, they're having to get out of the water, lift the gear out of the water, drop it back over the rocks on the other side and get back into their gear again," Fraser said. "So, the tight constrained areas make it real difficult."

The entire journey out of the cave covers about two and a half miles.

This includes both deep water and steep climbs.

Fraser said there is an added degree of difficulty for divers who are leading inexperienced young people to safety.

"Making them understand the importance of breathing, making sure that they understand to stay calm and fully preparing them for the traverse out," Fraser said. "To have a bunch of strangers, some of which may be speaking languages that they're not really familiar with, looking at all the equipment can be very intimidating at that age."

Each of the boys is wearing a special dive mask as they enter the murky water.

"This gives them the full face capability of not having to worry about a regulator in their mouth or having the kid have water around their nose that may create a panic situation," Fraser said.

There are also pinch points in the cave just 15 inches across.

"The (air tank) is about 8 inches, so when you're talking about the narrow areas and narrow paths that they have to traverse, this is a significant encumbrance," Fraser said.

Fraser is impressed with the rescue mission.

"Watching this all come together from an international standpoint, different languages all speaking the same diving kind of language to get in there and get the kids out," Fraser said.

It's unclear if the remaining five people will be extracted from the cave in one or more operations.

