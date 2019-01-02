JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police say a LaPlace man is dead after an early morning crash on I-10 in Jefferson Parish Friday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-10 west near Causeway Boulevard.

Investigators say 37-year-old Noel Reese was driving westbound when "for reasons under investigation" struck the left concrete barrier. After the crash, Reese's car was disabled across the left and center lanes and was struck by a pickup truck.

Troopers say Reese was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in Reese's car and the driver of the pickup were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

"Impairment is unknown at this time and a toxicology test will be performed during the autopsy," a statement from LSP said. "The crash remains under investigation."

