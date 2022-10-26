Report: 1 dead, 8 hurt after school bus overturns in Baton Rouge

The students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BATON ROUGE, La. — One person is dead and eight students were hurt when a car crashed into a school bus in Baton Rouge, causing the bus to overturn on Wednesday morning.

As WBRZ reports, it happened around 6:40 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida and Wooddale boulevards as the bus was headed to Baton Rouge Magnet High. Authorities say eight children and the bus driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Ten students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the East Baton Rouge Public School System.

The Baton Rouge Police Departmetn said 50-year-old Cindy Anderson,the driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash, was killed. Investigators believe Anderson ran a stop sign and struck the bus, causing it to veer out of control and flip. The police department said its possible that Anderson suffered a health emergency moments before the crash.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office will determine Anderson's official cause of death.