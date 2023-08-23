1 killed, 4 injured in 3 separate shootings within 1 hour, NOPD reports

The NOPD is actively working to find a suspect and motive in these overnight shootings.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is actively investigating a homicide and two additional separate shootings that all happened within one hour overnight.

NOPD homicide detectives are working a fatal shooting that happened at about 11:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of Eads Street. They say one man was found dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

A few minutes later the NOPD received a call about two men shot in Central City at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Second Street. Police say they received the call at about midnight. Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Then, just seven minutes, The NOPD received a call about two gunshot victims arriving at the hospital. Investigators say that the two men were reportedly shot on Morrison Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the forearm, and the second victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the hand.

