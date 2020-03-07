1 shot, killed in Central City shooting Friday: NOPD

When police officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Central City, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

Police officers with NOPD's Sixth District were responding to reports of a shooting near S Claiborne and Washington avenues when they arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m, spokesperson Paris Holmes said in a report.

When they arrived, police officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police gave no other information.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

