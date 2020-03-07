1 shot, killed in Central City shooting Friday: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Central City, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police officers with NOPD's Sixth District were responding to reports of a shooting near S Claiborne and Washington avenues when they arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m, spokesperson Paris Holmes said in a report.
When they arrived, police officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police gave no other information.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
More Stories:
OTHER NEWS: Man killed in double shooting near New Orleans East motel, 3rd shooting since June in that block
.