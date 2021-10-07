1-year-old child left in car for several hours found dead, reports say

According to KidsandCars.org, Everett was the third Louisiana child to die in a hot car in 2021.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Joseph Everett is the name of the one-year-old boy found dead in the back seat of a car at a Shreveport mobile home park Thursday.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office released the name of the child, a report from KSLA, the CBS affiliate in Shreveport, said.

Everett was left in a parked car for several hours before he was found around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the KSLA report.

The report said investigators were interviewing the child's caretakers.

According to KidsandCars.org, Everett was the third Louisiana child to die in a hot car in 2021. Everett was the twenty-third child to die in a hot car in America in 2021.

A 1-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car in Baton Rouge on August 20. A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia.