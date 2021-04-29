10 am: New Orleans to ease COVID-19 guidelines, mask mandate will remain

"Everything we wish to do in our city, and opening back up our economy, is about getting vaccinated," she said.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce that the city of New Orleans will loosen some coronavirus restrictions while keeping a parish-wide mask mandate until vaccination levels improve.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

At a press conference celebrating the reopening of Canal Street near the Hard Rock collapse site Wednesday, Cantrell confirmed that full reopening would require the city to reach "herd immunity" from the coronavirus through vaccination.

"Everything we wish to do in our city, and opening back up our economy, is about getting vaccinated," she said.

Cantrell's comments are the most concrete threshold her administration has given for easing restrictions. In previous weeks, officials had been vague about what the city's criteria were for easing restrictions.

The 75% vaccination benchmark Cantrell laid out is still a long way away for New Orleans, which currently has about 35% of its population fully vaccinated.

The new regulations in the city come two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards ended the statewide mask mandate. That move left local governments in control of whether residents should wear masks.

The CDC earlier this week released guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside, but face coverings are still recommended even for those who have completed their vaccination series while indoors.

For weeks, as New Orleans' coronavirus numbers have improved, and vaccination rates in the city continued to outpace those of the state and much of the nation, Cantrell's administration has resisted pressure to budge from a modified Phase 3 restriction, which limits crowd sizes and bar operating times.

"We continue to see steps being taken … but the hesitancy is still there and it's holding us back from where we need to be," Cantrell said.

