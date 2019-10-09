HOMER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says one state prison inmate was critically injured and nine others hurt by a lightning strike while they played flag football.

A news release says nine inmates were back in the David Wade Correctional Center on Tuesday after treatment for cuts, bruises, headaches, dizziness and disorientation. The tenth remained hospitalized.

The statement says the prison in Homer clears the yard during potentially dangerous weather, but the lightning struck without warning on Monday, hitting the ground near the inmates.

The department did not release the inmates' names or hometowns.

