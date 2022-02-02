11-year-old boy missing in New Orleans

If you've seen Wesley Moore Jr., you're asked to call police.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for help finding 11-year-old Wesley Moore Jr. They say he was last seen Tuesday, February 1st at 4:30 p.m. at his Lower 9th Ward home.

Moore reportedly left his home after stating that he dropped something outside. The person reporting him missing said Moore had gotten into trouble at school and was disciplined for his behavior earlier in the day.

Moore was last seen wearing a brown and gray zip-up jacket, a white t-shirt, blue pants, and multi-colored slides/sandals. He has a black mohawk/bush style haircut.