BOGALUSA, La. — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night during a memorial gathering in Bogalusa, according to Bogalusa police, and police are working to figure out how the violence began and who was behind the gun.

The memorial gathering on Martin Luther King Jr Drive was in honor of murder victim, 29-year-old Dominique James.

"A lot of good people lose their lives for stuff that don't make sense," said Tobias Roberts, one of James' good friends.

James' mother told us between 300 and 400 people were there to celebrate his life. She shared a video that shows when the dancing of friends and family turned to panic at the sound of gunshots.

"It was like one minute it was a good celebration, you know, and then it was a bunch of shooting," Roberts said.

The Bogalusa Police Department began receiving calls about gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They said 13 people were shot, one was and reportedly in critical condition, but no one died.

While Roberts claims they had a permit to hold the gathering, Bogalusa police deny that. Police claim the permit was requested but denied, and that this was an illegal gathering.

"I felt like it was going to be a disaster," said Bogalusa resident Joel Miller who believes a gathering this large should have never been held considering the pandemic. "No, it shouldn't have been."

RELATED: Police arrest 2nd suspect in triple-shooting that killed man, 3-year-old in Algiers, 3rd wanted

RELATED: Man who shot video of Ahmaud Arbery's death retains attorney

RELATED: Arrest made in drive-by killing of man and 3-year-old

Roberts said they told everyone to wear a mask.

Police are working to identify the shooter. They are asking for the public's help. If you witnessed the shooting or know anything about it, contact the Bogalusa Police Department.

"For the people who did this, you all need to have more respect, more love in you all's heart man," Roberts said.

Bogalusa police will have an update on their investigation at a press conference tomorrow morning.

RELATED: 13 people wounded in shooting at Bogalusa memorial service for murdered man

RELATED: Officers shoot, kill suspect in Baton Rouge police shooting after manhunt, report says

RELATED: 12 coronavirus deaths reported, the smallest increase since March

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.