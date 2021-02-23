13-year-old killed in massive car crash in Baton Rouge, at least 15 vehicles involved

State police said it will take a long time to clear the scene and drivers should avoid the area.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 13-year-old was killed on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning after a massive crash involving more than 15 vehicles.

According to Louisiana State Police, congestion on the eastbound side of the bridge led to the crash, which involved several tractor trailers.

A 13-year-old was killed in the crash and several other people were injured. Police did not have specifics on their injuries, but said some were treated on the scene and some were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Traffic is currently being diverted to LA-1 Southbound and state police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

With so many vehicles involved, spilled fuel and semi trucks on top of other vehicles, state police officials said it will take some time to clear the quarter-mile long scene.

It is still unclear what caused the congestion that led to the pile up.