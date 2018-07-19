A 14-year-old was arrested for setting cars on fire in New Orleans East.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies were called by NOFD to assist in investigating two burned cars in the 2700 block of North Oakridge Court that occurred three hours apart.

Investigators determined that a front engine compartment of both vehicles received the greatest amount of damage.

Deputies were able to view a neighbor’s surveillance video, that showed a male walking up to a car around 10 p.m. July 17. He is seen on the video leaning at the front of the car and reaching into the grill.

He is then seen running away. A short time after, a small fire can be seen from the hood of the car. The male is seen returning to watch the fire and then runs away again, the Fire Marshal’s office says. Four hours later, the video shows flames down the street, which was later found to be coming from the engine compartment of a white car.

While investigators were searching the area, they saw a male matching the description seen in the video. The subject ran from deputies in a home. With assistance from NOPD, deputies were able to get access to the home through permission of other occupants.

It was determined that the 14-year-old was the subject who ran inside the home and was also the person seen on surveillance video. The teen was booked on two counts of simple arson.

