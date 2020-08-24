Police need help finding 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning

The Louisiana State Police has issued a missing child advisory on behalf of Red River Parish. They need the public's help to find 14-year-old Diamond Robertson.

NEW ORLEANS — Missing since Sunday morning, Diamond Robertson, 14, was last seen by family around 9 a.m., and the Louisiana State Police is asking residents to help find her.

From Coushatta, the 14-year-old is Black, with medium length black hair, and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds, a police advisory said.

Family members told police Robertson was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, navy blue and white shorts, and white Fila brand tennis shoes.

She was last seen with her dog, a Jack Russel Terrier, and she may be traveling toward Campti.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221

