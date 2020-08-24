Police need help finding 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — Missing since Sunday morning, Diamond Robertson, 14, was last seen by family around 9 a.m., and the Louisiana State Police is asking residents to help find her.
From Coushatta, the 14-year-old is Black, with medium length black hair, and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds, a police advisory said.
Family members told police Robertson was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, navy blue and white shorts, and white Fila brand tennis shoes.
She was last seen with her dog, a Jack Russel Terrier, and she may be traveling toward Campti.
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
