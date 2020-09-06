14-year-old New Orleans girl reported missing, NOPD says

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD at 504-658-6040.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for the public's help to find a local teenager reported missing in Algiers.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, 14-year-old Chanel Douglas (pictured above) was last seen on Monday, June 8 in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

While she was reported to be in good health at that time, she has not been heard from or seen since. A missing persons report was filed with the NOPD and the search for Douglas is now underway.

Douglas is 4'8" tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has long purple and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and green t-shirt with matching leggings.

NOPD officials ask anyone with information on Douglas’ whereabouts to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

No further information was immediately available from police.

The report comes the day after another person was reported missing out of Algiers, an 80-year-old woman who was last seen several days ago.

