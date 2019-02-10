NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for your help to find a teenager who reported didn't come home from school Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, 14-year-old Evan Miller (pictured above) was last seen by his family as he left their home in the 5400 block of Marais Street to go to school.

Miller did not return to his Lower Ninth Ward home after school, and hasn't been seen or heard from since, police officials said.

He's 4'11" and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

Police ask anyone with information on Miller's location to call 911 or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.

