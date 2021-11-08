x
15-year-old arrested for Algiers shooting in August, NOPD says

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Southlawn Boulevard on August 9.

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for an August shooting in Algiers, a statement from New Orleans police said Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department did not share the boy's name, but they listed several charges he'll face. detectives assigned to the shooting learned that the teen was responsible then confirmed it through the investigation, the statement said.

The unnamed teenager is accused of aggravated battery by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Police didn't report any injuries as a result of the shooting.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

