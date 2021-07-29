15-year-old fatally shot 16-year-old in Kenner, arrested for murder, police say

Officers said they found a victim on the floor bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old has been arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old in Kenner early Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Reports of a teen being shot in the chest prompted officers with the Kenner Police Department to respond to a home in the 3100 block of Tifton Avenue, less than a half-mile from the Esplanade Mall.

Officers arriving on the scene said they found a victim on the floor bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but he died.

People at the house where the shooting happened told police that the victim shot himself, but that didn't align with evidence at the scene.

Investigators with KPD said more than one gun was involved.

After getting a warrant, police searched the home and found four handguns.

A KPD spokesperson said the last person who was with the victim was a 15-year-old who admitted to shooting the victim and hiding evidence before police arrived.

Homicide investigators believe that there was a disagreement between the two teens before the gunfire exchange.

The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, having a handgun while not being of legal age to have one, and obstructing justice.

The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867