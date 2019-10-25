NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for your help to find a teenager who was reported missing from her girls' service home this week.

According to NOPD officials, 15-year-old Eriel Cottrel (pictured above) was last seen at school on Wednesday, Oct. 23 but did not return to Raintree Girls Home in the Irish Channel, where she resides.

She has not been heard from or seen since then.

Cottrel is described as standing 5'1" and weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing her school uniform, police officials said.

No further information was immediately available, however officials said anyone who may know about Cottrel's whereabouts is encouraged to call the NOPD at 504-658-6060.

Raintree Children Services is a social service organization in New Orleans. The Raintree House is located in the 1200 block of Eighth Street.