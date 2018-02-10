The committee tasked with picking a firm for the redevelopment of Charity Hospital has chosen 1532 Tulane Partners as its preferred development team for the project.

The LSU Charity Hospital Redevelopment Project Management Committee will recommend to the LSU Board of Supervisors the approval of a predevelopment agreement to be negotiated with 1532 Tulane Partners before entering a ground lease.

A timeline for the redevelopment agreement and ground lease have not been determined.

1532 Tulane Partners’ proposal envisions a mix of housing, retail and research or educational facilities. The plan would cost the firm an estimated $245 million.

