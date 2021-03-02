x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Local News

16 admit to paying for phony exam scores to get mariners' licenses in Coast Guard Center scam

Those whose pleas were announced Tuesday admitted they fraudulently obtained various mariners’ licenses by paying for phony exam scores, a release said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
close up top view of black pencil over exam answer sheet paper with multiple choice on yellow background for world literacy day and education concept

NEW ORLEANS — Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a mariner's license test score-fixing scheme at a United States Coast Guard exam center, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said Tuesday.

They were among more than 30 people indicted in November in the scheme.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s news release says those whose pleas were announced Tuesday admitted they fraudulently obtained various mariners’ licenses by paying for phony exam scores.

Prosecutors say the false scores were entered by Coast Guard credentialing specialist Dorothy Smith in New Orleans.

“The indictment alleges that Smith accepted bribes in exchange for entering passing test scores and used a network of intermediaries to connect her to license applicants,” the news release said.

Smith is awaiting trial. Court records show she has pleaded not guilty.

Those who have pleaded face sentencing in April and May by U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe. Each pleaded guilty to unlawfully receiving an officer-level mariner license, carrying a possible sentence of up to five years in prison.

RELATED: Coast Guard searching for missing barge worker that fell overboard

RELATED: Prosecutors: 31 charged in Coast Guard test-fixing scheme

RELATED: Coast Guard, Navy seize $211 million worth of drugs and offload in San Diego

RELATED: Construction worker missing after hit-and-run on Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020