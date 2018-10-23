Many of us share the fantasy of winning the lottery.

One winning ticket could be a ticket to financial stability and door to some of life’s more leisurely pursuits. That’s why some workers at offices pool together to win big. That’s the case Tuesday at Sterling Surgical Hospital in Slidell where Eyewitness News happened to catch some at lunch.

"Honestly if I won I would buy a dear camp, a new fishing camp a big boat,” Kevin Aikman said.

Across the table Yumeko Brister chimed in thinking of her family.

"My mom is an invalid so I would hire her a private nurse like that's the very first thing I would do,” Yumeko Brister said.

Brister is helping to organize the lottery pool, and to her the $5 she's put in is worth the ability to dream to at least dream for a few days.

“5 dollars is you know is one personal pan pizza,” she said.

Then there are some, like Sarah Landry, who has no fear of missing out and did not join the office pool.

“I'm going to take my $5 and you know put it towards my kids Christmas,” Landry said.

But Landry could buy so many more presents if she won right?

"You know we'll get to that time when we have money and things to do later on in life when we've put in our time."

As a nurse, one of the joys of her job is helping others.

"I couldn't be at home not having a job, I like working, I like earning my own money."

Still, money is a powerful incentive, even to do good.

"Donations would be given towards my church,” one lottery player said.

And for those reasons, some who aren't even playing hope wish the right person will win.

