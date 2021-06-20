16-year-old Marrero boy dies, 2 hurt in 5-vehicle crash in Metairie, police say

The release said the three "were standing on the roadway near the left shoulder" when the five-vehicle crash happened.

METAIRIE, La. — A 16-year-old boy died of severe injuries from a crash on the I-10 in Metairie on Juneteenth, a report from Louisiana State police said on Father's Day.

The boy, Marrero resident Christopher Cruz was taken to a hospital alongside two others who were hurt in the crash. Cruz and another person were hurt badly in the crash, the third person's injuries were minor.

Cruz died at the hospital.

The crash that fatally injured Cruz involved five vehicles.

Cruz was a passenger in a car driving on Interstate Highway 10's left lane near Bonnabel Boulevarde when the car he was in became involved in a four-vehicle crash.

Cruz, the driver with whom Cruz was riding and one of the other drivers left the cars after the four-vehicle crash.

LSP spokesperson Tfc. Katharine "Kate" Stegall sent a release on Father's Day naming Cruz as the victim

The release said the three "were standing on the roadway near the left shoulder" when the five-vehicle crash happened.

"A 2009 Pontiac G8, driven by 39-year-old Carlton L. Williams, approached the location of the initial crash and struck the Toyota Rav 4 and the three occupants near the left shoulder, including Cruz," the release said. "Williams was uninjured as a result of the crash."

To be sure about whether or not impairment was one of the factors that led to the crash, police took blood samples from each of the drivers.