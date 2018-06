Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from the Seventh District.

Angelina Garcia left her foster home without permission on Friday, June 1 and has not returned since, according to NOPD.

Police describe her as a white female, five feet four inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

