NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for your help to find a teenage girl who has been reported missing during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, 16-year-old Samiia Williams was last seen by her family on the morning of Friday, March 27 when she left their Algiers home in the 6300 block of Brighton Place.

Williams left the house around 7:45 a.m., her family told police, and hasn't been seen since. She was reported missing to the NOPD, who is now searching for the teen.

Williams is described as standing 5'7" tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

No further information about her reported disappearance was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information on Williams' locations is encouraged to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

