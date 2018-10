Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left a teenager injured.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Toledano and South Roman streets.

According to initial reports from police, a 16-year-old was shot in the back at the location. He was taken to the hospital and is in surgery.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL