GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- It’s a necklace that’s dripping with diamonds and it could all be yours.

The necklace worth $6,400 was donated to the Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina (Triad Goodwill) by someone in Greensboro.

“Greensboro is filled with very charitable donors and we are fortunate to have received this gift,” said Celeste MacMurdo, Vice President of Retail Operations.

The 18-karat white gold scalloped collar necklace features 176 diamonds and will be up for bid.

"Putting the necklace up for bid through our e-commerce store gives more people the opportunity the see the necklace and, as a result, have an opportunity to bid on it,” said MacMurdo.

“Donations like this necklace are very beneficial to Triad Goodwill,” says Vice President of Career Development Services, Jessica Schultz.

Schultz says the money earned from the sale of the necklace will go to our mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services to community members.

Want to put in a bid? You can bid through mid-afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 6 at shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro.

