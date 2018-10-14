BATON ROUGE – An 18-wheeler crashed into a home in Baton Rouge, injuring the driver, but miraculously not hurting anyone inside the home.

According to the Central Fire Department, the crash occurred around 3:26 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. The two adults and one child inside the home were unharmed and escaped the home through a bedroom window.

“Divine intervention was in full force on this scene in many forms. One of the most significant forms was shortly before the crash, the young child had just left his bedroom and entered his parents’ bedroom,” a representative from the Central Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

However, the truck’s driver was trapped inside the cab with minor injuries.

“The first main issues to deal with was power lines down and access to the cab blocked by debris in the house. CFD companies started gaining access to the cab by breaching bedroom and closet walls. Once that was done, access was gained to the cab and firefighters finally were able to extricate the driver at 5:28 AM,” a representative from the Central Fire Department said. “The entire rescue took just over two hours and the driver was transported by EMS.”

Authorities did not say who led to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.

