Oysters harvested from Texas recalled after 19 people in LA become sick, LDH says

LA Health Department says so far no reports of people getting sick from Louisiana-harvested oysters.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Louisiana Department of Health reports that 19 people became sick with a gastrointestinal illness after eating raw oysters at Louisiana restaurants, 10 of those cases were the result of eating raw oysters harvested from a Texas oyster farm.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of oysters harvested from Galveston Bay. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7.

LDH officials say they have been made aware of 19 people who reported becoming sick after consuming raw oysters at Louisiana restaurants. In 10 of those 19 cases, the oysters consumed were harvested from the TX 1 area in Galveston Bay. Investigations for the remaining nine cases are ongoing.

“There have currently been no cases linked to oysters harvested in Louisiana waters, and at this time, there is no elevated concern with oysters harvested from Louisiana,” the LDH says."There are not currently any cases of vibrio vulnificus, a potentially deadly bacteria found in warm, brackish and saltwater coastal areas, and in shellfish, in the summer months."

"DSHS epidemiologists are working with local health departments to

investigate cases of illness, and DSHS will test water samples collected

in the recall area to determine when it may safely reopen to oyster

harvesting. No other species of seafood is affected," Texas DSHS says.