19-year-old dead after boat slams into rock jetty at night

HACKBERRY, La. — Authorities say a 19-year-old Louisiana man died when his boat slammed into rock jetties at night.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Ross Broussard of Hackberry and a second occupant were both thrown onto the rocks about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, but the second person was unhurt and called for help.
Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck says investigators think the boat was going fast but don't think alcohol was a factor.
The crash occurred in the Calcasieu Ship Channel in the Hackberry area.