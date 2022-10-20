x
One dead after fatal crash in Raceland

Two-car crash claims the life of 19-year-old Alexis Crimiel.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Siren light on roof of police car at street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a two-car crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Alexis Crimiel.

According to LSP, Crimiel was stopped at the LA Highway 182 and U.S. Highway 90 intersection, east of Raceland. Police say she failed to yield to a truck that was traveling west on Highway 90 in the right lane.

When Crimiel approached the intersection and entered traffic, the truck struck her, and she passed away from her injuries. The truck’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.  

   

