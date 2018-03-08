NEW ORLEANS – A 19-year-old was shot in the arm while sitting in a car on Country Club drive early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Country Club Drive. According to New Orleans police, a 19-year-old said he was riding in a car with a man and woman when “for reasons unknown” the man shot him. The man and the woman then drove away.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in “good” condition.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting at this time.

