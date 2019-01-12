NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and another two injured in a shooting reported in the Seventh Ward Sunday afternoon, police officials say.

It comes hours after 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting on Canal Street.

According to initial NOPD reports, two victims were pronounced dead in the 2000 block of N. Dorgenois Street, near Hardin Park and St. Augustine High School around 1 p.m.

Two other victims were hurt and rushed to hospital via ambulance. There condition was not immediately listed.

NOPD was on the scene investigating and no further details were immediately available.

The incident brings the total number of gun violence victims in New Orleans Sunday to 14, with 12 injured and two killed.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the mass shooting that left 10 hurt occurred around 3:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street, between Bourbon and Royal Streets.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," Ferguson said. "Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time."

NOPD and State Police had an increased presence in the French Quarter at the time for Bayou Classic weekend. A $5,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest was announced.

RELATED: Mayor: 'New Orleans will not allow incidents like this to derail the progress we have made'

RELATED: There have been 6 shootings in New Orleans with 10 or more victims since 2013

RELATED: 10 shot on Canal Street in New Orleans, 2 in critical condition

RELATED: $5,000 reward for information on Canal Street mass shooting, NOPD says

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.