2 dead, 4 wounded in Saturday night New Orleans shooting, police say

Police first reported 7 victims in total, but later, a correction was made.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and four more were wounded by gunfire during a Saturday night shooting in New Orleans, a police statement said.

The shooting happened near St. Bernard Avenue and N. Claiborne, an intersection covered by the I-10 overpass near Circle Food Store.

Officers were sent to the scene of the Seventh Ward shooting around 11:42 p.m. Saturday night, where they found four people wounded.

The four wounded people found at the scene were taken to a hospital.

Later officers learned that two more people wounded during the same shooting made it to the hospital without an ambulance, making the total number of victims struck by gunfire six

Of those six victims, two died from their injuries.

NOPD officials labeled the killings a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

