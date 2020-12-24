2 found shot to death in Metairie car; 3 shootings wound 3 men in N.O. overnight into Chrismas Eve

Police didn't say how old the 5 victims were. They could be children.

NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot in three separate shooting in New Orleans and 2 people were found shot to death in Metairie overnight into Christmas Eve, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police told WWLTV.com about a St. Claude area shooting on Gallier Street near Marais Street.

A man shot in the shoulder went to the hospital because of that shooting, a release from the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim arrived in a car, not an ambulance.

Seven minutes after police reported that shooting to newsrooms across New Orleans, they sent another.

At 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, NOPD spokespersons said another shooting had sent a second man to the hospital. He too got to the hospital in a car rather than an ambulance.

#NOPD investigating shooting in 1200 block of Gallier Street. Initial reports show male victim w/gunshot wound to shoulder arriving via private conveyance to local hospital. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/gTULFf1PWX — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 24, 2020

That shooting happened in New Orleans East, near Read Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

#NOPD investigating shooting in 10400 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Initial reports show victim arriving at a local hospital with gunshot wound. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/NZMQRqnTAx — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 24, 2020

At 1:49 a.m., NOPD spokespersons on Twitter said a third man in a car rather than an ambulance was sent to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but police didn't know where that shooting took place.

In Metairie around an hour before Christmas Eve, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office found a man and a woman dead in a car. They each had multiple gunshot wounds.

The car the victims were in was found a block away from Transcontinental Drive and Veterans Boulevard.

Police didn't identify the victims, nor did they say how old any of them were. The victims could be children.

#NOPD investigating shooting. Location of occurrence yet to be determined. Initial reports show male victim with multiple gunshot wounds arriving at local hospital via private conveyance. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/9dS66Rnl2a — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 24, 2020

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

