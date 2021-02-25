Police & faculty scramble security at 2 Houma high schools after student brings air gun to campus

Police arrested two 16-year-olds after one of them tried to sell a replica Glock air pistol at school.

HOUMA, La. — Police arrested two teenagers for having a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property after one of them tried to sell a bb gun at school.

One of the school's more than 900 students brought a gun to school, that's all the information school resource officers had at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at a Houma high school, a police press release said.

After securing the campus, faculty at Terrebonne High School, alongside officers and investigators with the Houma Police Department, spoke to students and gathered information until they had a name — it was a 16-year-old who was already on a school bus that was heading to Louis Miller Terrebonne Career Technical High School.

Police arrested the teen after he arrived at the tech school, an HPD release said. He was taken without incident, but the bb gun was already with another student who was also 16.

Officers arrested the second student and found a Glock replica bb gun.

It was an air pistol available for purchase online for $69.99. HPD's release said the teenager caught with the look-a-like gun was trying to sell "the firearm" to another student. After the sale didn't work out, he gave it to the second suspect.

Both suspects were taken to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of "Possession of a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon on School Property."

Police shared a photo of the replicas because they want to start a conversation, especially between parents and their children.

"We... encourage parents to discuss with their children the importance of not mishandling any types of weapons," the release said. "The Houma Police Department would also like to commend the students that came forward with the information on the student that was in possession of this weapon."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.