2 killed in Leonidas double shooting Sunday night: NOPD

As most New Orleans area residents prepare for the impacts of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, NOPD officers responded to the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot and killed in the Leonidas on Sunday, a startment from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

As most New Orleans area residents prepare for the impacts of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, NOPD officers responded to the shooting after someone called the police, around 10:22 p.m., the release said.

The shooting happened near Joilet and Jeanette streets.

No additional details are available at this time, police said.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

