2 Northshore corrections officers fired, arrested over excessive force allegations

Former corrections officers Jarrod Rebaldo, 34 and Vera Chester, 50, have been arrested and face several battery charges each from separate complaints.

AMITE CITY, La. — Arrested for separate incidents of alleged misconduct, two Northshore corrections officers have been fired for excessive force, sheriff's deputies said on Thursday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office placed former corrections officers Jarrod Rebaldo, 34 and Vera Chester, 50, on administrative leave while they investigate two separate allegations of excessive force, a statement said Thursday.

"After a thorough investigation into each incident, both individuals were arrested and charged. Both subjects have been terminated from the department," the statement said.

Rebaldo, a Luling resident, was arrested on March 22 and faces several battery charges.

Chester, a Hammond resident, was arrested Wednesday and faces several battery charges. She is also accused of giving a false statement and faces a charge of injuring public records.