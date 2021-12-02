NCIS investigation leads to arrests of Belle Chasse man for child porn; Gonzales man arrested for sexual animal abuse, child porn

Michael Kocke, 49, was booked into Ascension Parish Jail, facing a $1 million bond; Nicholas Robinson, 18, the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, a $200,000 bond.

NEW ORLEANS — NCIS & several other agencies investigated an 18-year-old man from Belle Chasse, La. who was arrested for having child porn, a release from the state attorney's office said Friday. An older Gonzales man was arrested for similar charges and sexually abusing an animal in a separate investigation.

Belle Chasse native Nicholas Robinson was arrested and faces 10 charges of pron involving children under 13-years-old, the release said.

“My Cyber Crime Unit works day in and day out to protect Louisiana’s children,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to find and arrest child predators.”

NCIS, worked alongside Homeland Security Investigations, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the attorney general's Cyber Crime Unit while investigating Robinson.

A spokesman with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said the arrest happened on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, a military base in Belle Chasse.

The Friday release also announced the arrest of Gonzales native Michael Kocke, 49, who was arrest came after an investigation by most of the agencies that investigated Robinson as well as the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kock faces 10 charges of sexual animal abuse & having child porn involving children younger than 13 years old.

Kock was booked into Ascension Parish Jail, facing a $1 million bond; Robinson, the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, a $200,000 bond.

