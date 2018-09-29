BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — Two police officers are dead following an early morning confrontation in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Warren Strain of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said two police officers died in an incident that occurred early Saturday morning in the city of Brookhaven.

CBS affiliate WJTV reports the officers were fatally shot. A suspect was wounded and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson, the station reported.

Strain said that no other information was being made immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."

