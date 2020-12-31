2 teens hit by gunfire in New Orleans East Thursday morning shooting

First reports from police said the shooting happened around 1:12 a.m. near Benson and Gervais streets, walking distance from Goretti Playground.

NEW ORLEANS — An early morning shooting in New Orleans East sent two teens to the hospital on New Year's Eve, police said.

Two teenagers, a young man and a young woman, were hit in the shooting. The young man was struck in the leg; the young woman in the buttocks.

First reports from police said the shooting happened around 1:12 a.m. near Benson and Gervais streets, walking distance from Goretti Playground and adjacent Robert Russa Moton Charter School.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services took the teens to a hospital for treatment, a report from a New Orleans Police Department spokesman said.

Aaron Looney, with NOPD's Public Affairs Divison, said no further information about the shooting was available.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 2:10 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

