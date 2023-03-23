2 women wanted in connection to disappearance of Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge

Police previously arrested a man described as an alleged drug dealer for "improper disposing" of Nathan Millard's body.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two women are now wanted in connection to the death of Nathan Millard, Baton Rouge Police announced Thursday.

Millard, the man from Covington who went missing on a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead with his body rolled up in a carpet covered in plastic, according to authorities.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, an alleged drug dealer, on Monday for his involvement in the "improper disposing" of Millard’s body.

Now, detectives are searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry for their involvement in the case. Guidry has a warrant out for her arrest for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Barner has an active arrest warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance, according to police.

They said Perkins was already in jail relating to a fraud charge prior to this arrest. Perkins is being charged with "unlawful disposal of remains," "obstruction of justice," "simple criminal damage to property" and "failure to seek assistance."

An arrest affidavit for the man accused of disposing a Georgia husband and father's body in Baton Rouge offers several new details into the last hours of 42-year-old Nathan Millard's life.

The crux of the affidavit suggests after leaving a bar the night of his disappearance, instead of going back to his hotel Millard sought out drugs, connected with Perkins and in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 23, died from an overdose.

Millard's body was found three miles from where he'd gone missing over two weeks ago.

A coroner in Louisiana said there was no evidence of trauma to Millard's body.

Millard was tracked on surveillance video going to several business after leaving Lucky's Irish Pub on 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. on the night of his disappearance. He was then spotted at a Greyhound bus station, where a security guard offered to help him, according to authorities.