A 2-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the child was found around 5:44 p.m. in a pool in the 7400 block of Springlake Drive. The child was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the incident is being treated as an “unclassified death.”

