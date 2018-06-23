The 12th annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival is being held this weekend in Louis Armstrong Park.

The festival runs Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival features some of the state’s great Cajun and zydeco performers. Admission to the festival is free.

This year, newly-crowned Grammy winners The Lost Bayou Ramblers will headline the festival along with nominee Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

Organizers say the festival this year will also highlight “trail ride” music, featuring musicians like ‘Lil Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Chris Ardoin and NuStep and Corey Ledet.

Food vendors, an arts market and even a Kids Tent will be at the festival. The music schedule is below:

Saturday, June 23:

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bruce Daigrepont

12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sean Ardoin

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Les Freres Michot

4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots

5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers

Sunday, June 24:

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Li'l Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Chris Ardoin & NuStep

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

For more information, click here.



© 2018 WWL