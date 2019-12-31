NEW ORLEANS — As 2019 draws to a close, who better to talk about the year than The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate's Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist, Walt Handelsman?

Anchor Karen Swensen invited Handelsman to the WWL-TV studio in the French Quarter to talk about some of his favorite cartoons from the past year.

"There were so many topics this year and I did about 250 cartoons, so when it comes time to pick 10-12 for a page, it's very difficult," Handelsman said.

Watch the interview below (Can't see it? Click here)

