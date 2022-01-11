2022 Louisiana Amendments Guide: Amendment #6

WWL-TV helps explain the amendments on the ballot this year.

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property's assessed value in the previous year?”

A yes vote would increase the assessed value of residential property in Orleans Parish to 10% by 2024, based on 2023 numbers.