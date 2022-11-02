2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3

LOUISIANA, USA —
Voter ID requirements:
Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.
Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:
- Driver's license
- Louisiana Special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver's license
- Military identification card that includes a name and picture
Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What's on the ballot?
The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.
Statewide ballot amendments
There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.
“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”
A yes vote would allow classified service or civil service employees to publicly support election campaigns of their immediate family members when not working.
A no vote would not allow classified service or civil service employees to publicly support close family members' election campaigns.