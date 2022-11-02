2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3

Devin Bartolotta has the rundown on all eight statewide amendments on the ballot this election.

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

Statewide ballot amendments

There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.

“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”

A yes vote would allow classified service or civil service employees to publicly support election campaigns of their immediate family members when not working.