A 21-year-old female jaguar at the Audubon Zoo was euthanized Monday afternoon after the animal was struggling with health issues, according to zoo officials.

The decision to euthanize the jaguar, named Ix Chel, was made following an exploratory exam in the animal hospital. According to zoo officials, she was diagnosed with renal insufficiency about a year ago and the illness is common among aging cats.

Zoo officials note that jaguars in the wild are estimated to live between 12 and 15 years. Ix Chel had been a part of the Audubon zoo family since 1998 and gave birth to five cubs during her time there.

“She has contributed significantly to the conservation of jaguars. Ix Chel was a spectacular mom, she ran a very tight ship and was always very diligent in the care of her babies," Liz Wilson, Curator of Louisiana Swamp and Jaguar Jungle, said.

With the passing of Ix Chel, the Audubon Zoo is home to only one other jaguar, Valerio, who escaped the zoo’s exhibit in July, leading to the deaths of nine animals.

According to zoo officials, improvements to the jaguar exhibit are being made and it is set to reopen in the fall.

