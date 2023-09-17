NOFD battled 3-alarm fire inside abandoned Algiers apartment building

Photos taken by NOFD show the abandoned wood-frame building nearly destroyed by the fire which fire officials say they responded to at about 1:00 Sunday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a 3-alarm structure fire at an abandoned apartment building in Algiers Saturday night.

The fire happened at a building at the corner of Murl Street and Vespasian Street.

Photographs taken by NOFD show the abandoned wood-frame building nearly destroyed by the fire which fire officials say they responded to at about 1:00 Sunday morning.

About 30 minutes later a second and then a third alarm was called in to help contain the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire. No one was injured in the blaze. The fire is under investigation.

