Cocaine, stolen guns, pills, pot & 3 arrests in Wildlife & Fisheries investigation

NEW ORLEANS — In the past few days, two young men were being investigated for hunting violations by state agents, who realized they'd discovered what sheriff deputies called "illegal drug activity."

Later, two Ascension Parish 21-year-olds and an Assumption Parish 19-year-old were booked with charges of having a variety of drugs, stolen weapons, cash, and equipment, a release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Agents with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries Enforcement Division spoke to Pierre Par resident Brendan Scott Charlet, 19, and Gonzales resident Kade Leo Penn, 21, about allegations of illegal hunting.

That's when they figured it out.

"During the interview process, agents established that illegal drug activity was being conducted," the release said. "Wildlife agents contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and at some point, narcotics agents met with Wildlife agents."

With a search warrant, law enforcement officers searched the area where drug activity was seen.

Charlet, Penn, and a 21-year-old Gonzales resident Alyssa Maray Jarreaux were arrested after the APSO investigation.

Charlet was booked and charged with felony possessions of Hydrocodone, cocaine, Xanax, psychedelic mushrooms and Oxycodone.

His bond set at $210,000, Charlet was also charged with possessions of marijuana and other prescription drugs, two counts of having stolen guns, and having guns and drugs at the same time.

Penn's bond at $25,000, he was charged with hunting big game without a license, hunting without a license, failure to abide by commission rules, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Jarreaux, whose name was also spelled as Jarreau in the release, was charged with resisting an officer; her bond was $5,000

The release said more charges are possible as the investigation unfolds further.

