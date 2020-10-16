3 cars engulfed in flames near Loyola Drive and I-10: Kenner Police

Police said there were no reports of injuries as of 8:21 a.m. Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Three vehicles were "fully engulfed in fire" on the westbound Interstate 10 Loyola Drive off ramp in Kenner around 8 a.m. Friday, closing Loyola at the I-10, a spokesman with the Kenner Police Department said.

Police said there were no reports of injuries as of 8:21 a.m. Friday.

"Kenner police are on scene of three vehicles fully engulfed in fire at the Interstate 10, westbound, Loyola Drive off ramp. Loyola Drive at Interstate 10 is closed at this time," Lt. Micheal Cunningham with KPD's Criminal Investigations said. "No additional information at this time."

#breaking: from @KennerPolice, 3 vehicles are on fire at I-10 westbound at the Loyola Dr off-ramp. Loyola Drive closed — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) October 16, 2020

The exit ramp from I-10 West to Loyola Drive is closed to traffic due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal. Use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) October 16, 2020

